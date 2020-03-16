The sewer main along North Washington Avenue in Scranton will be replaced and 900 feet of 15- and 24-inch pipe at a cost of about $560,000 will be installed by the firm

Pennsylvania American Water begins construction on sewer main replacement project in US. (Credit: Pixabay/S. Hermann & F. Richter)

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water has commenced construction on a sewer main replacement project in Scranton, US.

The contractors of the firm will begin installing the new pipe in the 100- and 200-blocks of North Washington Avenue, near the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Scranton wastewater operations senior manager Mark Cross said: “These investments in our infrastructure ensure continued reliable service for our customers.

“This project replaces pipe that has been in service for nearly 100 years and is a critical part of our infrastructure.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of April this year and the final restoration and paving are scheduled for August.

Pennsylvania American Water stated that the wastewater service to the area during the construction of the project will be maintained with little interruption.

Upon the installation of the new sewer main, the customer-owned service laterals are required to be connected to the new main.

The American Water’s subsidiary informed that during the connection works a short interruption of service might occur and the residents will be informed in advance.

Pennsylvania American Water provides reliable water and/or wastewater services to about 2.4 million people.

In October last year, the firm announced the acquisition of wastewater assets from Exeter Township in Berks County, Pennsylvania, for $93.5m.

The Exeter’s wastewater system serves more than 9,000 customers and the acquisition is marked as the Pennsylvania American Water’s fifth acquisition in 2019.