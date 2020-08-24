The construction is expected to conclude in winter 2021 and final paving restoration is scheduled for spring 2021, weather permitting

American Water to begin water line upgrade in Pennsylvania. (Credit: Pixabay/David Keller)

Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of a major construction project to replace a section of water main, as well as utility-owned service lines and fire hydrants, in Spring Township and Wyomissing Borough to improve water service reliability and fire protection for area residents and businesses.

The cost of the project is approximately $1,200,000 and will upgrade aging and undersized six-inch cast iron pipe.

Beginning approximately August Aug. 24, crews will install nearly 3,000 feet of new eight-inch ductile iron water main on State Hill Road (State Route 3023) between Wellington Boulevard and Valley Road. Construction will conclude in winter 2021 and final paving restoration is scheduled for spring 2021, weather permitting.

Crews will work between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

