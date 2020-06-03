The company expects to complete the water main installation and connect all customer service lines to the new main

Pennsylvania American Water today announced upgrades to more than 3,100 feet of water main in Berwick to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating as far back as 1937, is approximately $540,000.

“To continue providing reliable water service to our customers, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly in areas where century-old pipe needs to be replaced,” said Michael Spaide, senior supervisor, Pennsylvania American Water.

“This significant investment is necessary to rehabilitate and upgrade the area’s aging water infrastructure so that our customers continue to receive quality, reliable water service for years to come.”

Beginning this week, contractors will replace existing small-diameter cast iron pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets: East 6th Street, between Bomboy Lane and Luzerne Avenue; and Fairview Avenue, between North Arch and North Eaton streets.Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation and connect all customer service lines to the new main, along with final restoration and paving by fall.During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

Source: Company Press Release