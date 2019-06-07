Pegasus Group has selected Mohave County, Arizona for the development of its new $3 billion, 340 Megawatt solar powered data center.

Image: Pegasus Group selects Mohave County, for renewable energy data center. Photo: Courtesy of andreas160578/Pixabay.

The Pegasus Group Holdings project, in partnership with Plus Minus Power (PMP), will operate a solar field nicknamed “The Hive.” The field will occupy 717 acres just south of Kingman, AZ on Interstate 40, just north of the Griffith Energy Facility.

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop stated, “I am extremely excited to welcome Pegasus Group Holdings to Mohave County. Pegasus will be locating what is reported to be the largest solar powered data center in the world, in Mohave County’s District 4 – the area that I represent.”

Bishop added, “The team at Pegasus Group Holdings has been delightful to work with and I am happy to say they have a desire to be strong community partners and an asset to the Mohave County/Golden Valley area.”

Jay Bloom, a member of Pegasus Group Holdings’ Board said, “We have selected Mohave County for its abundant sunshine, quality labor force and the overwhelming support of Supervisor Jean Bishop and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.” Bloom added, “The tremendous sense of welcome and cooperation by the local government has allowed us to accelerate the launch of our project which will be operational by the end of 2019.”

Alberto Ramirez, co-founder and a member of the Pegasus Group Holdings’ Board, commented, “Tami Ursenbach, the Director of Economic Development for Mohave County, has been a champion in getting this project deployed on an accelerated timeline, which helped in the decision to bring our facility to Mohave County. We are also pleased that our project will offer 50 new jobs to the residents of Kingman, Bullhead and the surrounding areas.”

Dan Briggs, CEO of Plus Minus Power, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Pegasus Group Holdings and our joint project in Mohave County.” Briggs continued, “This is one of the most exciting uses of our solar generator assets that we have seen to date, and we look forward to moving into Mohave County with our largest installation ever.”

Source: Company Press Release