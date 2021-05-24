The company will now work towards completion of all remaining conditions precedent for the CU2 acquisition

Peak executes binding agreement for CU2 acquisition. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Peak Minerals Limited (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in CU2 WA Pty Ltd (CU2), following the Company’s successful completion of due diligence reviews on CU2, as referred to in the Company’s previous market announcement on 5 May 2021.

The Company will now work towards completion of all remaining conditions precedent for the CU2 acquisition, including seeking any required shareholder approvals.

Details of the CU2 acquisition are set out in the Company’s announcement of 5 May 2021. Commenting on the CU2 acquisition, Managing Director Wayne Loxton said:

“We are excited about the opportunity the acquisition of CU2 presents and further consolidating our existing tenure in what we view as an exciting new and developing copper province. Development of exploration field programs are at an advanced stage and we plan to be on the ground in the coming weeks.”

Source: Company Press Release