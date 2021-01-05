To be powered by 377 of GE’s 2MW turbines, the Western Spirit Wind farms will generate enough clean energy to power 590,000 American homes

The first turbine being erected at Pattern Energy’s Western Spirit Wind projects. (Credit: Pattern Energy Group LP.)

Pattern Energy has completed financial closure and started construction process on its 1.05GW Western Spirit Wind projects in New Mexico, US.

The company has also placed an order with GE Renewable Energy for supply of 377 turbines for the wind projects.

The turbines will range between 2.3 to 2.8MW in size. The order also includes 10-year full-service agreement (FSA).

Pattern Energy CEO Mike Garland said: “This is a big day for New Mexico as we ramp up more than a gigawatt of our Western Spirit Wind projects for the largest single-phase construction of renewable power in U.S. history.

“Tapping some of the best wind in the world, the Western Spirit Wind projects have a powerful generation profile with an evening peak that is a perfect complement to daytime solar and displaces the need for more expensive, ramping fossil fuels.

“New Mexico is home to some of the strongest winds in the country and Pattern Energy is committed to harnessing this natural power source to create more than one thousand new jobs and generate more than two billion dollars in net economic impact.”

To be located in Guadalupe, Lincoln and Torrance Counties, the wind projects are expected to begin operations by the end of this year.

When completed, the Western Spirit Wind projects will generate enough clean energy to power 590,000 American homes with clean energy. Presently, the first turbine is now being installed.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Americas CEO Tim White said: “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to work with Pattern Energy on the Western Spirit Wind project, and continue our strong relationship.

“GE’s 2 MW platform is extremely well suited to the region, with 98%+ availability to help ensure the reliability of sustainable, affordable, renewable energy delivery to the region. We are proud to be a part of helping New Mexico work toward its renewable energy goals.”

Pattern Energy also constructing Western Spirit Transmission line

Pattern Energy had also started construction on the Western Spirit Transmission line, a 150 mile 345kV AC transmission line that will transport the power generated from the wind farm to the electricity grid in New Mexico and to the broader western markets.

The transmission line is jointly being developed with Pattern Energy and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA).

Last March, Pattern Energy completed its merger transaction with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).