CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is firmly established as the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas and the 8th largest globally

Patriot announces largest lithium pegmatite resource in Americas at CV5, Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the maiden (i.e., first) mineral resource estimate for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the “Property”), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor, and within 50 km of the La-Grande 4 (LG4) hydroelectric dam complex.

The mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) at CV5 has firmly established it as the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas and 8th largest globally, returning 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 inferred, at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O, for a total of 3,835,000 t contained lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”).

The geological model underpinning the MRE interprets a single, continuous, principal spodumene pegmatite body ranging in true thickness from ~8 m to upwards of ~130 m, extending over a strike length of approximately 3.7 km (drill hole to drill hole), and which is flanked by multiple subordinate lenses. Additionally, the resource and geological modelling has outlined significant potential for growth at CV5, which remains open at both ends along strike, and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

This maiden MRE includes only the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (previously also termed the “CV5 Pegmatite cluster”), and therefore does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13 (Figure 3). At CV5, the MRE is supported by 163 diamond drill holes completed over the 2021, 2022, and 2023 (through the end of April – drill hole CV23-190) programs, for a collective total of 56,385 m, as well as eleven (11) outcrop channels totalling 63 m.

Based on publicly available defined mineral resource estimates completed in accordance with NI 43-101, JORC, or equivalent regulatory body, the maiden MRE for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite firmly establishes it as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas. Further, using the same source information and metrics, CV5 ranks as a top 10 lithium pegmatite resource in the world, capturing the 8th position. These metrics and context firmly establish CV5 as a Tier 1, world class lithium pegmatite with only its first mineral resource estimate.

