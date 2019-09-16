This union will bolster Pason Power and Energy Toolbase’s ability to serve customers and develop powerful and dynamic energy management software and control systems

Image: Pason Power, Energy Toolbase merge to create comprehensive energy storage software platform. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Pason Power Inc. (“Pason Power”), a provider of intelligent software for the energy storage market, announced today that it is combining its business with Energy Toolbase LLC (“Energy Toolbase”), an industry-leading software platform that specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar and energy storage projects.­ These two software and technology leaders will join forces to provide a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products, enabling solar and energy storage developers to more efficiently develop and deploy projects. The newly combined entity will retain the Energy Toolbase and Pason Power brand names.

This union will bolster Pason Power and Energy Toolbase’s ability to serve customers and develop powerful and dynamic energy management software and control systems. By combining the complementary strengths and expertise of both companies, the combination promises to make the deployment of solar + storage systems more streamlined and bankable for project financiers, developers, and asset owners.

“We are all very excited about joining forces as we feel this will enhance our ability to offer our customers the best suite of design, control, and monitoring products available” states Enrico Ladendorf, Managing Director of Pason Power. “We’re delivering a solution that our customers and the broader storage market needs, which best positions us for the future.”

Pason Power and Energy Toolbase have a shared vision to simplify the complex project estimating and asset controlling workflows faced by developers and asset owners. The combination will allow the two companies to deliver an end-to-end software platform aligned with that vision, which is powered by advanced analytics and learning algorithms, and supported by a team of industry veterans.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the Pason team. We’re both customer-centric organizations that have a shared vision for the future,” said Energy Toolbase Founder and CEO, John Gurski. “Most importantly, we believe that this deal is great news for our customers. We’ll be able to offer them a wider suite of products that empowers them to close energy storage deals with confidence.”

The combination of Pason Power and Energy Toolbase is supported by Pason Power’s parent company, Pason Systems Inc., which recently acquired a majority interest in Energy Toolbase. Both Pason Power and Energy Toolbase will be exhibiting at the Solar Power International conference held September 23-26, 2019, at booths 5172 and 3427.

Source: Company Press Release