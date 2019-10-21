The UK-based coastal and marine company will supply and install 12 buoys to separate the offshore construction site and act as navigation aids to mariners

Image: One of the metocean buoys being installed by Partrac. Photo: courtesy of Triton Knoll.

Partrac has secured a contract from Innogy to supply, install and maintain navigation and metocean equipment at the Triton Knoll offshore wind project in the UK.

Under the terms of the contract, the UK-based coastal and marine company will supply and install 12 buoys to separate the offshore construction site and act as navigation aids to mariners.

The company will also supply, install and maintain two metocean buoys that are designed to collect information about offshore conditions. The equipment will aid in operational decision-making during construction.

During the offshore construction activity, Partrac will provide, install, maintain and remove all equipment, in addition to providing the data link to facilitate the sharing of metocean data.

Partrac director Sam Athey said: “We are delighted to be providing real-time, safety critical wave and current data for Triton Knoll.

“The metocean data will be used daily to help plan, inform and increase the safety of hundreds of heavy lifts and personnel transfers, plus boulder clearance, subsea and cable lay operations during its construction phase.”

Details of Triton Knoll offshore wind farm

Located 32km off the Lincolnshire coast, the 857MW offshore wind farm will feature 90 turbines. The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power more than 800,000 typical UK homes.

The Triton Knoll offshore wind project is owned by Innogy (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%).

Innogy’s Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “Completing construction of Triton Knoll safely depends on having an excellent management of the offshore site area which totals well over 50 square kilometres.

“This contract with Partrac is a critical part of that management system.”

The construction of the offshore wind project is expected to begin in January 2020.

In August, Seacat Services had secured a contract to provide vessels to support the construction of the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm.

As part of the contract, Seacat Services will supply two of its offshore energy support vessels (OESV), one 26m and one 24m catamaran for the offshore wind farm.