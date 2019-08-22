The company will supply two of its offshore energy support vessels to support the construction of the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm

Image: Triton Knoll and Seacat officials at the contract signing. Photo: Courtesy of Seacat Services Ltd.

Seacat Services has secured a contact to provide vessels to support the construction of the 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK.

As part of the contract, Seacat Services will supply two of its offshore energy support vessels (OESV), one 26m and one 24m catamaran for the offshore wind farm.

The vessel will be used for specialist crew transfer and logistical support at the 90 turbine, offshore wind farm, off the UK’s east coast.

The wind farm’s construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year and the first of the two vessels will begin preparation works at the project this winter and the second vessel will join, next April. Both the vessels will remain until the project is completed by the end of 2021.

During the contract period, the pair of Seacat vessels will operate out from the Port of Grimsby and will work in conjunction with the on-site Service Operation Vessel (SOV) as part of a shift-based approach which will keep the crew available on a 24-hour basis during the peak construction period.

Seacat Services managing director Ian Baylis said: “During the time-sensitive offshore wind construction phase, the importance of a finely-honed approach to vessel management cannot be understated. It not only ensures maximum ‘time-on-turbine’ for project technicians to keep the project on track but can also create wider operational efficiencies that have an impact across the board.”

“Having worked out of Grimsby previously, we’re looking forward to returning later this year and getting the project underway.”

When operational, Triton Knoll will generate electricity enough for 800,000 UK households

Considered to be the next major offshore wind farm in the UK, the project has already made significant progress during the installation of the onshore electrical system. Once operational, the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power more than 800,000 UK households.

Triton Knoll finance director Matthias Reiker said: “We’re delighted to bring Seacat Services into the Triton Knoll team, further strengthening our project presence in Grimsby and reinforcing our commitment to the UK’s offshore supply chain.”

“It is vital that the construction of the project is conducted as efficiently as possible while meeting our highest safety standards. In light of this, Seacat Services has proved a natural fit as a vessel provider and we look forward to progressing our state-of-the-art project with them.”