Pan American will conduct care and maintenance activities, as necessary, at both operations

Pan American Silver is a mining company that produces silver. (Credit: Pixabay/tookapic)

Pan American Silver announced that it is temporarily suspending its operations in Argentina, including the Manantial Espejo mine, in order to comply with a mandatory national quarantine. The government of Argentina imposed the quarantine in response to COVID-19 and stated that it will be in effect until March 31, 2020. Pan American is also suspending supply deliveries and personnel transport at its San Vicente operations in Bolivia to comply with a mandatory national quarantine that is stated to be in effect until March 31, 2020.

Pan American will conduct care and maintenance activities, as necessary, at both operations during the suspension to sustain the appropriate safety and environmental systems, and to ensure operational readiness when the suspensions are lifted.

As the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is dynamic, Pan American is currently unable to determine the impact on its 2020 operating guidance.

Source: Company Press Release