2.5 million tonnes per year potash mining concession granted to Verde. (Credit: Katarzyna Kosianok from Pixabay)

Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) (“Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a Mining Concession1 for extraction of up to 2,500,000 tonnes per year (“tpy”) of potash rich ore, which is processed into Verde’s multinutrient potassium products, BAKS® and K Forte, sold internationally as Super Greensand®, (the “Product”). With this new Mining Concession, the Company is now fully permitted to produce up to 2,833,000 tpy.

“This mining concession marks one more milestone for Verde. It will supply raw material for our Plant 2, which will boost production and accelerate sales growth. It is also another important governmental stamp of approval for our efforts towards reducing Brazil’s crippling dependency on imported potash”, said Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO.

On March 26, 2020, the National Mining Agency (“ANM”), Brazil’s mining regulatory body, approved the Feasibility Study (“PAE”, from Plano de Aproveitamento Econômico) for the extraction of 25,000,000 tpy for Verde’s Mine Pit 2, as part of the Mining Concession Application (known in Brazil as Requerimento de Lavra). The Feasibility Study details the technical and economic viability of the project and indicates, among other information, the mining method and scale of production.

The Mining Concession was preceded by an Environmental License assessed and issued at the state level by Minas Gerais’ Environmental and Sustainable Development Secretary (known in Brazil as Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente e Desenvolvimento Sustentável). The Company had applied for the 2,500,000 tpy Environmental License for Mine Pit 2 on March 30, 2020, and it was approved on December 23, 2020.

This Mining Concession was granted to the Company as an expansion to the existing 100,000 tpy Mining Permit (in Brazil known as Guia de Utilização), previously granted for Mine Pit 2. In total, the Company is now permitted to extract up to 2,600,000 tpy from Mine Pit 2 alone.

Under Brazilian law, a pit is fully permitted to mine when the Company holds both a Mining Concession/Permit and Environmental License for that area. With this latest Mining Concession, Verde is now fully permitted to mine 2,833,000 tpy (please see the topic “Summary of Licenses and Permits” below) and has submitted concurrent mining and environmental applications for an additional 2,500,000 tpy, still pending approval.

