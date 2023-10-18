The Company is fully funded for approximately 5,000 meters of diamond core drilling that is scheduled to begin in November, 2023

Pan American Energy Exploration Permit for Big Mack Lithium Project. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce that the Company has received an Exploration Permit (PR-23-000091) from the Ontario Ministry of Mines for the Big Mack Lithium Project (the “Property”). The Company has identified several high-priority drill targets as a result of field sampling and geophysical work completed earlier this year which it intends to drill as part of the planned exploration program. The Company’s contractor partner, Axiom Exploration (“Axiom”), will support the planned exploration work, including project management, drill program design, geological data collection, testing and technical reporting.

“We are thrilled to have received this exploration permit from the Ontario Ministry of Mines and look forward to getting to work in the coming weeks,” said Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer at Pan American. “The previous work on the Property has allowed us to refine our drill targeting. We have identified some incredible targets in the program design.” Jason continued, “We would like to acknowledge that the Big Mack Project lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario. We are committed to conducting operations in accordance with applicable environmental laws and in collaboration with the local community.”

The Property is located 2 km east of all-weather Snook Lake Road about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon’s Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The Property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The Property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The Property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the Property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The mineralization at the Property remains open at depth and along strike.

Source: Company Press Release