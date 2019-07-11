Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced construction of a gas pipeline for its Ranger A #1 well, located in Polk County, Texas.

Image: Pipeline system. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/Freedigitalphotos.net.

The pipeline is approximately 8,300 feet in length and will connect the well to the Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline system.

Construction is anticipated to take three to four weeks. Thereafter, the line will be commissioned, and the Ranger A #1 well placed into production.

The Ranger A #1 well was one of five successful wells drilled to date by Paleo in Polk County, Texas and was completed and tested in June 2017. The well was completed at a measured depth of 3,066-3,072 feet and flow tested over a four-day period. The Ranger A #1 tested 2,106 mcf gas per day on a 18/64 choke with stabilized flowing pressure of 1,165 psi and a calculated Absolute Open Flow Rate (AOF) of 22,102 mcf gas per day. The Ranger A #1 well produced no formation water on test.

Source: Company Press Release