The surface mapping and sampling processes at the Red Lake Gold project, to develop and advance existing high-grade gold targets are already underway

Image: Pacton Gold’s Red Lake Gold Project claim map showing other active projects and the Madsen-Dixie fault corridor. Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Pacton Gold Inc.

Pacton Gold, a Canadian junior exploration company, has obtained an exploration drilling permit for the Red Lake Gold project from the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

Under the exploration permit, Pacton is allowed to conduct diamond drilling and outcrop cleaning and stripping at the Red Lake Gold project.

The permit covers the Boyden and Carricona prospect areas within the Madsen-Dixie fault corridor where recent surface sample results showed up to 126.5g/t Au values from selective grabs.

In addition, the uncovering of various historical trenches in the area indicates positive geological characteristics including sheared felsic/mafic contacts and mineralized quartz veining with pyrite, galena and occasional visible gold.

Pacton Gold will undertake outcrop cleaning or mapping programme

Pacton is planning to start a comprehensive outcrop cleaning or mapping programme immediately, followed by a minimum of 10,000m drilling programme to start in fall 2019, and has started the bidding process with drill contractors and other logistics.

The company said that the surface mapping and sampling processes at the Red Lake Gold project, to develop and advance existing high-grade gold targets are already underway.

In addition, the ongoing campaign has been focused on priority targets within the Madsen-Dixie fault corridor that transects Pacton’s Red Lake properties.

Pacton Gold chairman Dale Ginn said: “First Nation’s and community communication very early in exploration stages are extremely important as Pacton advances towards discovery. Receipt of our first drill permit ahead of schedule is a positive step and we look forward to operating the first comprehensive drill program in many years over the Boyden and Carricona prospects.”

In March 2019, Pacton started the initial field work at its Yandicoogina project, which showed up to 199.7 g/t Au in historical results from surface sampling.

The Yandicoogina gold project is located 52km south east of Marble Bar in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia, covering a 164km2 contiguous land holding.

The project holds two approved exploration tenements, E45/3474 and E45/3571, and three mining leases, located inside tenement E45/3474.