The company will combine its four subsidiaries, Hybrid Systems Australia, MVLV Power Solutions, CPE Switchboards and Digital Intelligence, which will operate under the Pacific Energy brand, and trade as Pacific Energy Renewables

Australia-based energy resources development company Pacific Energy has combined four of its specialist subsidiary businesses into a single, unified business unit.

The four subsidiaries include Hybrid Systems Australia, MVLV Power Solutions, CPE Switchboards and Digital Intelligence.

The combined company will operate under the Pacific Energy brand name, and trade as Pacific Energy Renewables.

Pacific Energy said that the move will consolidate its renewable energy, manufacturing, and control systems capabilities into single operating model to improve its technical and operational processes.

Pacific Energy chief executive Jamie Cullen said: “The merger was an important step in Pacific Energy’s journey to transition the company and its clients to a clean energy future.

“We’ve seen demand for our renewable energy systems, for both new and existing power generation applications, soar over the past few years.

“Bringing these four operations together will streamline our processes, increase our output and improve how efficiently we can respond to growing demand.

“Ultimately, it will accelerate our progress towards becoming Australia’s number one provider of clean energy solutions.”

Pacific Energy said that the newly formed business unit will provide the same product and service offering as its previous subsidiaries.

The offerings include delivery of hybrid and renewable power solutions, which incorporate solar, standalone power systems (SPS), hydrocarbons-off (HOF) capable microgrids, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and intelligent control systems.

Also, the new business will also manufacture custom switchgear, transportable switchrooms, BESS enclosures and kiosk substations at its facilities in Kewdale and Perth Airport.

Based in Perth, Australia Pacific Energy has operations in Kalgoorlie, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

The company currently owns and operates renewable, hybrid and thermal power generation assets, which deliver more than 750MW of contracted capacity to mining and utility clients.

It is responsible for delivering several renewables projects, such as Horizon Power’s green hydrogen demonstration plant in Denham and the HOF-capable microgrid at Tellus’ Sandy Ridge facility.