Production from the Búzios platform will be offloaded by Route 2 to the Cabiúnas Terminal

P-76 starts gas export to the mainland. (Credit: ANDRÉ RIBEIRO / PETROBRAS AGENCY)

In June, the P-76 became the second platform in the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt, to export gas to the continent. The operation was possible after connecting the platform to the gas pipeline known as Route 2, which transports production to the Cabiúnas Terminal.

Petrobras began exporting gas from Búzios in August last year, with the P-74 platform. Currently, the volume exported by the two platforms is up to 2 million m³/day. By the second half of 2022, with the implementation of Route 3 and the interconnection of platforms P-75 and P-77, the volume of gas to be exported by the Búzios field could exceed 9 million m³/day.

The possibility of exporting gas from Búzios contributes to harnessing the potential of the fields, bringing flexibility for better reservoir management and increased value generation. Currently, the gas produced in the Santos Basin is transported by routes 1 and 2 which, together, have a flow capacity of 26 to 30 million m³ per day. Route 3, still in the implementation phase, will allow the flow of more than 18 million m³/d of gas to the onshore gas processing units.

The natural gas market in Brazil is undergoing an opening process that seeks a more dynamic competitive environment. The start of gas exports by the P-76 reinforces Petrobras’ position in the country’s natural gas chain, expanding the availability of gas to the market and providing for meeting the growing demand, including expansion and security in serving the electricity sector, outlining the path of energy transition to sources with lower carbon intensity.

Source: Company Press Release