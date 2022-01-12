The Zary wind farm consists of a total of seven turbines in southwest Poland

OX2 hands over its first wind farm in Poland. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

OX2 has handed over the 21 MW Żary wind farm in Poland, to MEAG Munich Ergo Asset Management GmbH (MEAG). The project is OX2’s first wind project in Poland to be handed over.

“The project has been delivered during the pandemic which is causing supply chain and workforce disruptions besides slowing down administrative procedures. Our efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the working environment at the site have been efficient and kept people safe. Zary is our first project handed over in Poland and a milestone achievement”, says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

The Zary wind farm consists of a total of seven turbines in southwest Poland. OX2 has developed the project, constructed the wind farm and obtained the operational notification for the investment. The wind farm is expected to produce 66 GWh per year, which corresponds to the electricity consumption of about 13,000 households.

Information about the wind farm project:

-7 x Nordex N117/3000 wind turbines with a tip height of 121.5 meters

-Major subcontractors: Nordex (turbines delivery and assembly), ONDE (foundations, roads, grid connection)