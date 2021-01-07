OWC’s Polish office will lead the company’s technical advisory work on the project, with country manager Lukasz Sikorski taking the lead role

Lukasz Sikorski, head of OWC in Poland. (Credit: Offshore Wind Consultants Limited.)

Baltic Power, subsidiary of Polish energy company PKN Orlen, has retained offshore wind consultancy firm OWC as technical advisor to its 1.2 GW offshore wind development in the Baltic Sea.

PKN Orlen, through its subsidiary Baltic Power, holds a license to build wind farms in the Baltic Sea with a maximum total capacity of up to 1.2 GW. The area covers approximately 131 square kilometres located some 23 kilometres off Choczewo and Łeba. It is expected this will be one of the first offshore wind projects Poland will implement as part of the ambitious sector development plan.

OWC, AqualisBraemar LOC’s wholly-owned renewables technical consultancy arm, will support PKN Orlen during the development of the project by assurance of comprehensive technical advisory services. This includes provision of technical information, analysis and recommendations regarding the issues related to both the project and the market, but also engagement in revision and verification of project deliverables.

OWC’s Polish office will lead the company’s technical advisory work on the project, with country manager Lukasz Sikorski taking the lead role. OWC’s Poland office started operations in May 2020 to support offshore wind developments in the Baltic Sea.

“This technical advisory contract with OWC in Poland is confirmation that PKN Orlen is delivering on its promise to engage local businesses. We are proud to be engaged for such a major project,” said Lukasz Sikorski, head of OWC in Poland.

The development of Baltic Sea offshore wind farm is one of PKN Orlen’s key projects and is aligned with its strategic vision to invest in low and zero-carbon generating resources and to become emission neutral by 2050. PKN Orlen plans to start constructing the wind farm in 2024.

OWC is an independent consultant offering project development services, owner’s engineering and technical due diligence to the offshore renewables sector.

