The contract has been awarded a contract by LA SINO-CONGOLAISE DES MINES, a joint-venture formed by companies from China and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Outotec has been awarded a contract by LA SINO-CONGOLAISE DES MINES SA. (hereafter as Sicomines), a joint-venture formed by companies from China and the Democratic Republic of Congo, for the delivery of copper solvent extraction technology to Sicomines’ project near Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The order value, approximately EUR 20 million, has been booked in Outotec’s 2020 second quarter order intake.

Outotec’s scope includes basic engineering, technology and equipment deliveries and advisory services for mechanical installation as well as commissioning and start-up of the modular VSF®X copper solvent extraction plant.

“We look forward to working with Sicomines on this project. We will be happy to deliver the technology package including our modern VSF®X modular concept and benefits that come with it – a fast-track delivery and installation as well as environmentally friendly and safe performance of the plant. The Sicomines project will be a great reference for Outotec in the active African copper/cobalt market,” says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec’s Metals Refining business.

Source: Company Press Release