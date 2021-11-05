The Company is currently processing approximately 4,000 tonnes of ore a day and blasting ore in mining areas four times a week

Otso returns to production and pours first gold. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Otso Gold Corp. (“Otso” or the “Company”), (TSX.V:OTSO) is pleased to announce the restart of production and completion of the first gold pour at the Otso Gold Mine (the “Site”).

The restart of production and the gold pour is the culmination of the completion of all the preparatory works and the hiring and training of over 140 full time staff now on site with a further 128 contractors retained to provide permanent services to the mine.

The Company is currently processing approximately 4,000 tonnes of ore a day and blasting ore in mining areas four times a week, as we ramp up towards name plate capacity of 6,000 tonnes of ore a day. We expect to sell the first gold dore from the Site over the next week.

Additionally, during the past month the Company has completed a further 6,000 meters of grade control reverse circulation drilling to underpin detailed mine planning.

Brian Wesson, CEO, stated “this is a major milestone for the Company and represents the dedication and commitment of the team. We look forward to continuing towards long term, sustainable commercial production over the following weeks”.

