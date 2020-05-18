. Osisko is committed to fully supporting safety measures recommended by the Quebec Public Health Expertise and Reference Centre

Osisko resumes operations at Windfall project. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Osisko Mining announced that in accordance with permission from the Government of Quebec to resume exploration activities, and in close collaboration with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi and the Cree Nation Government, a path has been identified for the resumption of operations at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The collaboration builds on a long standing positive relationship which has allowed the Cree Nation and Osisko to address difficult subjects during these challenging times and provides for mutual support in ensuring the safety of community members and the work force of Osisko Mining Inc.

The initial group of employees and contractors have returned to the Windfall site, and drilling operations with six rigs will recommence this weekend. Additional drills and workers will progressively return to work over the course of the coming weeks, with operations expected to return to full capacity by late June. The health and safety of Osisko’s workforce, their families and the communities in which we operate remains the number one priority for Osisko. Osisko is committed to fully supporting safety measures recommended by the Quebec Public Health Expertise and Reference Centre and by the CNESST for our workforce, families and communities. Osisko thanks our workforce, partners and all stakeholders for their understanding and support, and looks forward to a safe and measured approach to the return to work.

Source: Company Press Release