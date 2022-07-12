The closing of the acquisition pursuant to the Option remains subject to typical closing conditions, including among other things, approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals“) (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce that Glencore Canada Corporation and the Company have entered into definitive documentation reflecting the granting of an Option to the Company to acquire the Gaspé Copper project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. In addition, the Company has given notice today of its exercise of the Option. The closing of the acquisition pursuant to the Option remains subject to typical closing conditions, including among other things, approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is anticipated to occur as soon as such conditions can be satisfied or waived.

The Company’s option to purchase from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper property, is more particularly described in the management’s discussion and analysis of the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals’ issuer profile.

