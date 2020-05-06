The monopole upending tool will be used by Seajacks in its offshore wind turbine installation projects

Artist’s rendering of the monopile upending tool to be designed by Osbit. (Credit: Osbit Ltd.)

UK-based offshore equipment supplier Osbit has been selected by Seajacks to design and build a monopole upending bucket.

The vessel operator will use the monopile upending bucket in its offshore wind turbine installation projects.

The new system to be supplied by Osbit is expected to initially support the development of large-scale, bottom-fixed Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms in Japan.

The offshore wind farms are being developed by Akita Offshore Wind (AOW) with Kajima as the project’s EPCI contractor.

To be installed on Seajacks Zaratan vessel, the monopile upending tool has been optimised to suit the monopile diameter for the offshore wind farm project.

The pile upending system will be mounted on self-propelled modular transporters to extend the vessel’s capacity from the existing 800 tonne crane.

The design also features a simple and robust control system to meet the requirement for reliable performance under high-pressure offshore environment.

Osbit Engineer Phil Pennington said: “Seajacks has specific goals for this project, to make more possible with their existing installation vessel. Osbit’s track record in delivering efficient and reliable equipment tailored to our clients’ requirements makes us a good fit for them.

“We’ve used our significant experience in monopile installation and offshore handling to suit the specific requirements of this project. We are now working closely with Seajacks to deliver the project On Spec, to Budget and In Time.”

Final assembly of monopole upending tool will take place in Singapore

Important components for the Osbit design will be manufactured in the UK, while the final assembly will take place in Singapore.

Seajacks engineering superintendent Andrew Garrod said: “We are pleased to be building on our existing relationship with an innovative UK based supplier to develop a key piece of equipment to support our installation activities.”

Few days ago, Osbit secured a contract from FTAI Ocean, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI), to design and build a new well intervention tower system.

To be installed on FTAI’s DP3 vessel M/V Pride, Osbit’s Smart Tower System offers integrated riserless and riser-based well intervention operations, at water depths of up to 1,500m.