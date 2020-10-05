The project will help in replacing fossil-based hydrogen with renewable hydrogen for the production of ammonia at Yara’s Sluiskil plant in Zeeland

An offshore wind farms in the Netherlands. (Credit: Yara International ASA)

Danish energy giant Ørsted has partnered with Yara, a fertiliser company have partnered to develop a green ammonia project in the Netherlands.

The project aims to replace fossil hydrogen with renewable hydrogen in the production of ammonia.

The green ammonia project is expected to help in preventing more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Subject to securing public co-funding and regulatory approval, the project could be operational in 2024/25.

Ørsted Offshore executive vice president and CEO Martin Neubert said: “Ørsted is committed to investing in renewable hydrogen production at scale, and with the right support in place this joint flagship project between Yara and Ørsted will not only lead to a significant reduction of CO2 emissions, but also help mature the technology for the wider decarbonisation of European industry.”

Ørsted and Yara to develop a 100MW wind powered electrolyser plant

Under the partnership, Ørsted and Yara are planning to develop a 100MW wind powered electrolyser plant to produce renewable hydrogen, which can replace the fossil-based hydrogen for produce ammonia at the latter’s Sluiskil plant, located in the Dutch province of Zeeland.

The renewable hydrogen could help in generating nearly 75,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, which is 10% of the capacity of one of the ammonia plants in Sluiskil.

The partnership comes at a time when Ørsted is about to inaugurate its Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Zeeland close to the Sluiskil plant.

Ørsted and Yara are planning to seek public co-funding for the development and construction of the 100MW electrolyser facility to support the project.

Subject to the availability of funding, a final investment decision could be taken by late next year or early 2022.

Yara executive vice president and farming solutions head Terje Knutsen said: “Green ammonia can be essential to enable sustainable food production, in addition it is emerging as the most promising carbon neutral energy carrier for several energy applications, such as decarbonized shipping fuel.

“Teaming up with Ørsted in this project in the Netherlands represents a major step forward in enabling Yara to deliver on its strategic ambitions.”