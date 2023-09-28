The approved Ørsted projects were the 81 MW Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, and the 43.2 MW Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Tipperary

Ørsted secures solar and wind renewable energy contracts under Irish RESS 3 auction. (Credit: Maria Maltseva from Pixabay)

Ørsted has secured two contracts in the Irish Government’s third onshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 3) auction. The approved Ørsted projects were the 81 MW Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, and the 43.2 MW Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Tipperary.

Commenting on the provisional results of the RESS 3 auction, Kieran White, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, said: “With a combined output of 124 MW, these projects will assist in driving down the cost of electricity compared to fossil fuel generation and contribute to Ireland’s overall energy independence while meeting our value creation targets. We expect to deliver the projects before 2030 within the RESS 3 timelines.”

A total of 24 onshore wind and solar projects, including Ørsted’s two projects, cleared in the RESS 3 auction at an average strike price of EUR 100.47 per MWh.

Ørsted’s Irish headquarters are based in Cork City, where it employs over 100 people. Ørsted currently operates 378 MW of onshore wind across the island of Ireland, producing enough power for over 230,000 homes. Ørsted recently announced a partnership with ESB to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio and a partnership with Terra Solar to develop 400MW of solar energy.

Ranked as one of the world’s most sustainable energy companies, Ørsted has over 5.7 GW of onshore renewables in operation, under construction or consented across the United States and Europe.

Source: Company Press Release