The first transition piece mock-up demonstrates the manufacturing capability imparted by Ørsted to Sing Da Marine Structure

Image: Ørsted and SDMS officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Ørsted Taiwan.

Danish wind energy firm Ørsted and its partner Sing Da Marine Structure (SDMS), a subsidiary of China Steel, have showcased the first Taiwan-made transition piece mock-up.

The mock-up was fabricated by SDMS in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and demonstrates the capability of the local suppliers being on track in preparing the delivery of the jacket foundations for Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 1&2a projects, which are expected to generate about 900MW of clean energy.

The two companies conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by Ministry of Economic Affairs and Kaohsiung City Government officials along with local stakeholders, SDMS and their local sub-suppliers and Ørsted officials.

The ceremony was considered as an important milestone in Taiwan’s offshore wind and the strengthening of Kaohsiung’s steel industry.

Ørsted selected SDMS to supply 56 jacket foundations

Ørsted signed an agreement with SDMS to supply

56 jacket foundations last November and the present foundation is claimed to be the largest jacket foundation contract ever, made by the Danish company.

Ørsted Asia Pacific president Matthias Bausenwein said: “We are pleased to see the completion of the first jacket foundation transition piece mock-up. The important milestone demonstrates the strong collaboration between Ørsted and CSC/SDMS. The manufacturing of complicated jacket foundations requires superb technical capabilities.

“The construction of those over 1,000 tons heavy foundations not only accelerates the upgrade of Kaohsiung’s steel manufacturing, but also drives investment in related industrial chains, increases employment and invigorates overall economic development all across Taiwan.

“Ørsted will work seamlessly with local suppliers and stakeholders to continue upgrading the traditional steel industry, with the growth of offshore wind as main driving force.”

The Danish firm collaborated with China Steel in 2017 to drive local supply chain development in Taiwan and to support local suppliers in improving their capabilities. With technical support and knowledge transfer from Ørsted, SDMS has now completed manufacturing the country’s first transition piece mock-up. Nearly 20 local steel suppliers will work with SDMS to deliver the Ørsted contract.

The transition pieces, to be manufactured by SDMS, will be used by the Danish firm at its Greater Changhua 1&2a projects located near Changhua County in Taiwan Strait between 35km and 60km off the coast.

The project is expected to create nearly 2,000 job opportunities in Kaohsiung. SDMS also plans to extend its manufacturing facilities in Sing Da Harbour in Kaohsiung and the new factory will be operational in the first quarter of next year.