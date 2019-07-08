The Asnæs Power Station is currently being prepared to fire up the boilers with wood chips for the first time, following two-year conversion project

Image: The Asnæs Power Station in Denmark. Photo: courtesy of Ørsted A/S.

Danish power company Ørsted is set to commence testing of the new wood chip-fired plant, Asnæs Power Station, in Kalundborg, Denmar following the arrival of first shipment of wood chips.

The Asnæs Power Station is being converted from coal fired to wood chips fired power plant, in order to end the use of the coal at power plants.

Ørsted Asnæs Power Station’s unit 6 construction project manager Henrik Boye Jørgensen said: “We’re quite pressed for time regarding the completion of all systems, but we’ve managed to keep to the tight installation schedule. This means that we can now start putting the plant into operation.”

Upon commissioning, the wood chip-fired CHP plant will supply process steam to, among other things, Novozymes’ enzyme production in Kalundborg and Novo Nordisk’s insulin factory.

Together with Kalundborg Forsyning’s large heat pump and Asnæs Power Station’s electric boiler, the CHP pant will supply green district heating to the entire municipality of Kalundborg while supporting Denmark’s overall transition to climate-friendly power.

Jørgensen added: “When the boiler pipes have been cleaned, we need to start up and trim the steam turbine. Subsequently, we’ll test the plant for several months, and then the plan is to start up commercial operation of the new unit at the beginning of next year.”

Wood chips for Asnæs Power Station will be sourced come from by-products

The conversion project includes construction of a new unit 6, which is designed to deliver 25MW power and a total of 129MJ/s process steam and district heating.

Ørsted said that the conversion of Asnæs Power Station provides a CO2 reduction equivalent to the annual emissions from approximately 400,000 cars.

The wood chips for Asnæs Power Station will be primarily sourced come from by-products, such as branches, twigs and thinning trees while the suppliers will ensure that the wood chips come from sustainable forestry.