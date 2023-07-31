Operating in the Wielkopolska region, the wind farms are capable of providing clean energy to nearly 240,000 households annually

ORLEN Group has a target to reach over 9GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

Polish energy company ORLEN Group has signed a conditional agreement to acquire three operating wind farms with a combined capacity of 142MW in Poland from EDP Renewables Polska (EDPR Polska).

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Located in the Wielkopolska region, the wind farms are capable of providing clean energy to nearly 240,000 homes annually. They were brought online in 2021 and 2022.

Powered by 4.2MW turbines, the assets stand as not only one of the most modern but also the most efficient wind farms in Poland, said ORLEN Group.

Apart from the three wind farms, there is an option for photovoltaic development up to a capacity of 159MW that can be executed by the seller, among things, on the basis of cable pooling.

ORLEN Group CEO Daniel Obajtek said: “We are executing one of the most significant transactions in the domestic renewable energy market in recent years. Our extensive acquisition experience and operational scale allow us to effectively carry out transactions of this type.

“Our consistent investments in this segment aim to offer clean and competitively priced energy to our customers.”

The agreement encompasses a 49.9MW wind farm situated near Dobrzyca town, a 30MW wind farm near Ujazd village, and a 62.4MW wind farm near Dominowo village.

The assets set to be acquired mark yet another investment by the ORLEN Group in renewable energy sources within the Wielkopolska region, where it already operates the 33MW Przykona wind farm and the 25MW Gryf photovoltaic farm.

ORLEN Wind 3, a part of the ORLEN Group, is currently overseeing the execution of this transaction. Following the acquisition’s completion, ORLEN’s renewable capacity is projected to reach approximately 900MW.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

The ORLEN Group has set a target to reach over 9GW of renewable energy capacity, comprising offshore and onshore wind farms, photovoltaics, as well as biogas- and biomethane-powered generation units, by the year 2030.

Last week, the company agreed to acquire three wind farms to be developed in the Poznań Province from Greenvolt. The assets will have a combined capacity of 59MW.