Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSX-V: ORM) is pleased to announce that it has begun the second phase of the 2019 Exploration program at its 100% controlled Qiqavik gold project located in the Cape Smith Belt (northern Quebec).

Image: 2016-2018 High Grade Gold Surface Grab samples and Planned Geophysical Survey Coverage Area on the Qiqavik Property. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation.

Following-up on the first phase spring geophysical work, the second phase of this program consists of further ground Induced Polarization (IP) surveying, Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) surveying, and detailed geological and structural mapping, followed by drilling to test high priority target areas on the property. The field program began on July 8th, 2019 and is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete. After completing two financings this spring, Orford is fully financed to complete this summer exploration program.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, “This detailed geophysical and geological work will provide fundamental targeting information in high priority exploration areas on the Qiqavik Property, including Interlake, Interlake South and a new visible gold showing to the south east of Interlake. The surveys will refine targets defined during the spring IP program at Interlake, where large thicknesses of gold mineralization were intersected during the 2018 drilling program (see Orford news release dated October 16, 2018). We look forward to continuing to explore the potential of this new 40 km long camp-scale gold belt located in a previously unexplored region of Canada. Our understanding of this new gold belt has evolved since the 2016 field program and we are eager to put our knowledge to work in the 2019 field program.”

Orford has retained the services of Abitibi Geophysics to perform the IP survey using the Orevision system. The survey will be conducted at various line spacings in a pole-dipole configuration with an “a”-spacing of 25m. Geotech has been retained to perform the airborne EM survey using the VTEM plus time-domain system.

Results of the survey will supplement data collected by Orford from 2016 to 2019 and assist in identifying sites of dilation along structures that were active at the time of gold mineralization in order to target potentially significant gold accumulations. The anomalies generated by the 2019 geophysical surveys will be further defined by additional geochemical sampling of frost boils, glacial tills and grab samples as well as the completion of geological and structural mapping and prospecting to further define drill targets using a multi-parameter targeting model to support each proposed drill hole. Diamond drilling will be completed the second half of the 2019 summer program following the geophysical and target definition phases. A 1,500 metre diamond drilling program, comprised of 9 – 12 holes, is currently planned at Qiqavik.

