Orea Mining completes studies for Montagne d'Or project improvement. (Credit: István Mihály from Pixabay.)

Orea Mining, a gold exploration and development company, has completed additional engineering and environmental studies for the Montagne d’Or gold mine development in France.

Located in French Guiana, the mine is a permitting-stage open-pit gold deposit that hosts Measured Mineral Resources of 10.3 Mt at 1.804 g/t (600,000 oz).

The Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 74.8 Mt at 1.350 g/t (3.25 Moz) and additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.2 Mt at 1.48 g/t gold (960,000 oz).

The company holds a 44.99% stake in the Montagne d’Or Gold mine while the remaining 55.01% stake is owned by a gold mining company Nord Gold.

The additional engineering and environmental studies on the mine were launched in early last year for modifications and improvements after the bankable feasibility study which was completed in 2017 and public consultation held in 2018.

Orea said that the studies have mainly addressed the mine’s design, road access layout, hybrid on-site power generation and quarry development for construction material.

The studies also included geotechnical drilling, ground geophysical surveys, geochemical analysis and laboratory test work.

The principal components of the completed studies include the redesign of the tailing storage facility, reducing the height of retainment dams and dam break study and on-site hybrid solar power generation.

They also include waste management plan and waste rock storage redesign to avoid acid drainage, hydrogeological modelling, detailed water management, water balance and contact water pond design, and quarry development for construction material.

Furthermore, the studies also include the detailed redesign of the 125km access road from Saint-Laurent du Maroni, stormwater and safety devices, bridges, watercourse crossings, retaining walls as well as the rehabilitation of abandoned sections.

Orea president and CEO Rock Lefrançois said: “This is a major milestone for permitting of Montagne d’Or, one of the top undeveloped gold deposits in the Guiana Shield.”

Currently, the company plans to have all the permitting reports to be completed by the end of this month and the final versions will be produced in the first quarter of next year.