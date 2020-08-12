Orbital is reclaiming key components and elements from the 516-tonne SR2000 prototype, after which it will be recycled and disposed

The 2MW SR2000 being decommissioned at Orkney. (Credit: Orbital Marine Power.)

Orbital Marine Power along with its partners, Thompsons of Prudhoe and Port of Blyth has decommissioned the prototype 2MW SR2000 floating tidal turbine.

Heavy lift specialists Mammoet had completed lifting of the 516-tonne structure out of the water and onto the Blyth quayside. The unit was towed Orkney to the Northumberland facility by Leask Marine using the C-Odyssey vessel.

After reclaiming the key components and elements from the turbine, Orbital will dismantle the structure for recycling and disposal.

During the test programme, the SR2000 prototype is claimed to have generated more than 3,250MWh of clean electricity at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney.

Following the success of the SR2000, a 2MW O2 turbine is being manufactured to replace the SR2000 at EMEC early next year.

Orbital CEO Andrew Scott said: “The SR2000 was an industry break-through and its success is a testimony to the team who engineered, built and operated it. Not only did it validate the conceptual benefits of our floating tidal solution, but it re-set the performance bar for the sector. A truly outstanding platform for us to be building on with our new O2 turbine.

“I would also like to thank Thompsons of Prudhoe and Port of Blyth for planning and executing the decommissioning of the SR2000 with precision and professionalism.”

The SR2000 was manufactured and launched in the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast in 2016 and was installed at EMEC grid connected test facility at the Fall of Warness.

With a rated capacity of 2MW, the SR2000 is claimed to have achieved a peak power of 2.24MW export power at the EMEC substation.