Under the contract, the company will roll out X-PAS predictive analysis service for CNOOC Petroleum Europe's platform in the UK Continental Shelf

Image: OPEX secures new multi-million-pound contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe. Photo: Courtesy of OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE (OPEX) GROUP LTD.

OPEX, a data science and predictive analysis services provider for the oil and gas industry, has secured a new multi-million-pound contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC.

Under the contract, OPEX will offer digital services across CNOOC’s assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

OPEX to provide X-PAS predictive analysis service for CNOOC Petroleum Europe

The company has signed a three year contract, with extension options, to provide its X-PAS predictive analysis service for the Buzzard, Golden Eagle and Scott platforms.

OPEX said that it has delivered digital services for CNOOC Petroleum Europe for the past seven years, and would continue its support in operations across all topside oil, gas, water and power systems.

OPEX chairman and CEO Jamie Bennett said: “This new contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited is the culmination of several years of close collaboration between our organisations. We are pleased to have extended our scope across the company’s UKCS assets.

“We have seen a notable shift as the industry is starting to show real commitment to digitalisation, which will undoubtedly bring breakthroughs in productivity and safety by using data to create meaningful insights.”

The company has designed X-PAS service combining oil and gas and data science expertise with a range of predictive technologies, to help oil and gas operators improve the predictability of offshore operations, and maximise the value of operational data.

In January 2018, the company announced the signing of a 5-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Cantium, which operates several oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the collaborative charter, OPEX and Cantium were expected to work together to achieve operational efficiency and streamlined maintenance and production gains through the smart application of digital and predictive technologies.

Cantium CEO Richard Kirkland said: “Leveraging digital technologies is a core element of Cantium’s strategy to optimise the management, maintenance and performance of these late life fields. Working alongside OPEX will ensure we have the depth of information required to make data-driven decisions to improve our operations and identify new, more effective ways of working.”