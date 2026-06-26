The signing ceremony between ONGC and bp. Credit: BP p.l.c.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), an Indian central public sector undertaking, has awarded a technical services contract to bp to help boost production from its fields in the Western Offshore Basin.

Under the agreement, bp will serve as the technical services provider (TSP) for the Western Offshore Basin, which consists of 43 blocks on India’s western continental shelf.

The Western Offshore Basin is ONGC’s highest-producing hydrocarbon area. It has contributed to India’s energy supply for more than 40 years.

The contract was formalised in the presence of India Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal. It represents an expansion of the existing collaboration between ONGC and bp, which began with a technical services contract for the Mumbai High field in February 2025.

During the initial year of that partnership, ONGC and bp focused on moderating the decline in production and achieved growth through optimisation of existing wells and operational enhancements.

ONGC chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said: “Building on the encouraging outcomes at Mumbai High, this expanded collaboration will support improved recovery, greater efficiency and sustained production growth.”

ONGC will retain full ownership and operational control of the Western Offshore Basin assets.

BP will support ONGC by working alongside its teams to identify and carry out targeted measures at the reservoir, well and production facility levels.

The collaboration aims to address natural production decline, boost hydrocarbon recovery and improve operational efficiency.

BP senior vice-president and India chairman Kartikeya Dube said: “We look forward to bringing bp’s global expertise to support enhanced production from the Western Offshore Basin and strengthen India’s energy security.”

The contract terms specify a fixed fee to bp for the first two years of the agreement, after which it will receive a service fee based on a percentage of revenue generated from net incremental hydrocarbon production.

ONGC is responsible for around 64% of India’s domestic crude oil and natural gas output and plays a key role in the nation’s energy sector.

In February this year, Vantage Drilling International secured a binding notification of award from ONGC for its Platinum Explorer drill-ship.