The company aims to produce the first natural gas from the project by the end of 2024, which will be supplied to Dutch as well as German households

Illustration of the N05-A gas project and its connection to the Riffgat wind farm. (Credit: ONE-Dyas)

ONE-Dyas has secured definitive permits from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea.

The final permit from the Dutch government enables the company to move ahead with the production of natural gas from the N05-A field as well as the neighbouring fields in the North Sea.

ONE-Dyas is targeting to draw the first natural gas from the project by the end of 2024, which will be supplied to both the Dutch and German households.

According to ONE-Dyas, the location of the N05-A platform will be nearly 20km north of the Borkum, Rottumerplaat, and Schiermonnikoog islands.

The platform will be entirely operated on wind energy delivered by the nearby Riffgat wind farm to further reduce the carbon footprint.

ONE-Dyas CEO Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck said: “Project N05-A and the energy transition go hand in hand. The transition to 100% renewable energy takes time.

“Natural gas will still be part of the energy mix in the coming decades. As long as natural gas is still needed to heat our homes, it is our job to make sure it is as clean, affordable and reliable as possible.”

Earlier this year, the Dutch Commission for Environmental Assessment ruled that the environmental impacts have been assessed sufficiently and the usefulness and necessity of the project have been adequately described.

The N05-A gas project is part of the Gateway to the Ems (GEMS) area, which is located nearly 20 to 100km north of the Ems estuary.

A number of small fields in the German and Dutch North Sea are located in the GEMS area. These are intended to be developed by ONE-Dyas and its partners Hansa Hydrocarbons and Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN).