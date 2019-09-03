The acquisition follows the May purchase of the AES Shady Point plant near Poteau, Oklahoma, now known as River Valley Power Plant

Image: OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

OG&E, a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of the Oklahoma Cogeneration LLC facility in Oklahoma City and subsequently renamed it Frontier Power Plant. The acquisition follows the May purchase of the AES Shady Point plant near Poteau, Oklahoma, now known as River Valley Power Plant.

The company received the necessary approvals to proceed with both acquisitions earlier this year from the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen, now Frontier, and are excited to welcome its employees into the OG&E family,” said OG&E spokesman Brian Alford.

Source: Company Press Release