Shannonbridge is a 264MW power project in Ireland. (Credit: Alex Simpson on Unsplash)

Argan, through its subsidiary Atlantic Projects Company (APC), has received full notice to advance the development of the Shannonbridge power project in County Offaly, Ireland.

The full notice allows the US-based power company to proceed with an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contract with GE Vernova.

Shannonbridge is a joint initiative of Ireland’s state-owned electric power transmission operator EirGrid and the country’s Electricity Supply Board (ESB).

The power project will feature eight GE LM2500XPRESS units, designed with LM2500 aero-derivative gas turbine technology.

It aims to enhance power infrastructure in the region and ensure a reliable electricity supply during critical situations and emergencies.

APC managing director Billy Nolan said: “We understand the importance to Ireland of having a robust and reliable national power supply, especially during times of high demand.

“With a 50-year global pedigree in providing power generation solutions, our experienced team is dedicated to executing this project with the utmost professionalism while adhering to safety and quality standards.

“The Shannonbridge Project is expected to serve as a vital resource to ensuring the security of the electricity supply when the country needs it.”

APC and its US-based arm Gemma Power Systems will work together with GE Vernova and will oversee the entire project, including design, procurement, construction and commissioning.

The APC-Gemma team will work collaboratively with all interested parties, including government agencies, regulatory bodies, and the community throughout the project.

Both companies will engage local suppliers and contractors to maximise regional employment opportunities and make other positive contributions to the local economy.

Construction at the Shannonbridge power project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Gemma chief executive officer Charles Collins “We are honoured to participate in the Shannonbridge Project with APC and GE Vernova.

“This project aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that address the world’s most pressing power challenges.

“We are committed to delivering valuable components of a resilient and sustainable power infrastructure that will benefit the local community and support Ireland’s energy goals.”