The awarded blocks are located in the Indus and Makran offshore basins. Credit: Cezary Wojtkowski/Shutterstock.com.

Pakistani state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), together with joint venture (JV) partners, has received a provisional award of eight exploration blocks offshore Pakistan.

The award follows a government-led competitive bidding round last month.

OGDCL’s JV partners in the exploration rights include Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Energies and Prime Global Energies (Prime).

The awarded blocks are Bin Qasim South, Behr Block, Gharo Creek, Keti Bandar, Kochi Creek, Offshore Deep D, Sapat Bandar and Zarrar Block.

These blocks are located in the Indus and Makran offshore basins.

In the Bin Qasim South block, within the Indus Offshore Basin, OGDCL will operate with a 32% interest, while PPL and MariEnergies each hold 24% each and Prime 20%.

For the Keti Bandar block, OGDCL will again operate and maintain a 32% share, with PPL and MariEnergies each at 24%, and Prime at 20%.

In the Gharo Creek block, PPL will serve as operator, holding 40%, while OGDCL and MariEnergies will each have a 30% stake.

Kochi Creek and Behr Block will have MariEnergies and PPL as operators, respectively, with OGDCL holding a 30% interest in both.

In the Zarrar Block, MariEnergies will serve as the operator with a 32% share, while OGDCL and PPL will each have 24%, and Prime 20%.

Offshore Deep D will be operated by MariEnergies with a 40% interest, with OGDCL and PPL holding 30% each.

In Sapat Bandar, Prime will operate with a 31% share, while OGDCL, MariEnergies and PPL will each hold 23%.

The awarding of exploration licences and the finalisation of agreements, including joint operating agreements among the partners, will be subject to the completion of legal and procedural requirements.