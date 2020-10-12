Scottish Power will absorb the costs of honouring customers’ credit balances and the migration of customers

Scottish Power building. (Credit: Thomas Nugent / Scottish Power building / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikipedia.org)

Ofgem has appointed Scottish Power to take on supplying Tonik Energy Ltd’s 130,000 domestic customers. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.

Scottish Power is offering customers a competitive tariff. All outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers of Tonik, will also be honoured. Scottish Power will absorb the costs of honouring customers’ credit balances and the migration of customers.

For existing customers, energy supplies will continue as normal as they switch over to Scottish Power on Saturday 10 October 2020.

Customers of Tonik Energy will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier they should shop around. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s director of retail, said:

“I am pleased to announce we have appointed Scottish Power for the customers of Tonik Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

“Scottish Power will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

Source: Company Press Release