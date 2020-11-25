The PPAs have been signed with external offtakers Ørsted and Shell Energy Europe for the first two phases of the wind farm

Power purchase agreements signed for 2.4GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm A and B. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay.)

SSE Renewables and Equinor have entered into 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the first two phases of the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea.

Claimed to be the world’s largest offshore wind project, Dogger Bank is a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

The PPAs have been signed with external offtakers Ørsted for 40% share of the wind farm’s production and Shell Energy Europe for a 20% share.

The agreements have also been signed with sponsor offtakers Danske Commodities for a 20% share on behalf of Equinor and SSE Energy Supply for the remaining share of 20% on behalf of SSE Renewables.

The offtake agreements have been reached for the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank Wind Farm A and B, which have a total capacity of 2.4GW, following the conclusion of a competitive bidding process.

Under its agreement, Ørsted will be responsible for trading and balancing of 960MW of capacity from the Dogger Bank Wind Farm A and B.

Shell Energy Europe, SSE Energy Supply and Danske Commodities will have responsibility for 480MW each of installed generation capacity at the two wind farms.

Offtake agreements subject to financial close of first two phases Dogger Bank

The PPA agreements are subject to financial close on Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B wind farms.

SSE Renewables Dogger Bank Wind Farm project director Steve Wilson said: “Today’s announcement that we have concluded offtake Power Purchase Agreements for Dogger Bank A and B marks one of our final milestones ahead of reaching financial close soon for what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

“These agreements with leading energy trading companies will ensure the renewable energy generated by the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm can be sold into the GB electricity market, delivering on our promise to power millions of British households with green energy.”

Located over 130km off England’s north-east coast, the offshore wind farm will be capable of powering up to 4.5 UK million homes each year when complete in 2026.

Equinor will operate the wind farm during its lifetime of at least 25-years.