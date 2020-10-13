Mobilisation activities are expected to take approximately 10 days

Ocean Apex drilling rig mobilised for Ironbark-1 exploration well. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

The Ocean Apex semi-submersible drilling rig was handed over to BP, the operator of the WA-359-P joint venture, for the drilling of the Ironbark-1 exploration well at 1600hrs (AWST) on Friday afternoon.

The rig is now being mobilised to the Ironbark-1 well location, with standard rig inspection and acceptance procedures being undertaken by BP. Mobilisation activities are expected to take approximately 10 days.

Exploration permit WA-359-P is located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, approximately 50km from existing North West Shelf LNG infrastructure. The Ironbark-1 well is expected to drill to approximately 5500 metres and will be the first test of the world class Ironbark gas prospect.

