The memorandum of understanding between NuScale and Ukraine will advance knowledge about how small modular reactor technology can serve the energy needs of the country.

NuScale and Ukraine have signed an agreement to collaborate on small modular reactors

US-based NuScale Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ukraine State Scientific and Technical Centre for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS).

The MOU will see SSTC NRS and NuScale collaborate on the regulatory and design gaps between US and Ukraine processes for the licensing, construction, and operation of a NuScale small modular reactor in Ukraine.

“NuScale is pleased to announce this relationship with the SSTC NRS to bring our advanced SMR technology to Ukraine,” said John Hopkins, NuScale Power chairman and chief executive officer.

“The SSTC NRS is an experienced and well-respected scientific and technical support organisation that will provide great insight into the best ways that NuScale’s technology can be incorporated into Ukraine’s energy future.”

The SSTC NRS serves as an advisor to State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU), in the review and approval of new nuclear technologies.

The organisation also provides technical advice and independent assessment for SNRIU to verify compliance with the rules, regulations, and standards of nuclear safety.

Ihor Shevchenko, director at SSTC NRS said the MOU would advance knowledge about how SMR technology can serve the energy needs of Ukraine.

“The results of the evaluation will be integral to the licensing process for SMRs and the future deployment of NuScale’s technology in Ukraine,” Shevchenko said.

About NuScale: Ukraine and beyond

NuScale is moving ahead with the stages of production and operations for its first US-based SMR plant.

The NuScale design is undergoing licensing by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and prelicensing in Canada. The first NuScale SMR is expected to begin generating power in the mid-2020s in the USA.

The US-based reactor developer has also signed MOUs to explore the deployment of its technology in Canada, Jordan, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

NuScale Power has developed a small modular light water reactor to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications.

The design features a factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 60 MWe using a scalable version of pressurised water reactor technology.

NuScale’s scalable design means a power plant can house up to 12 individual power.

The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation.