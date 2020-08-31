The FSER was released by the NRC after completing Phase 6 review, which is the last and final phase of Design Certification Application (DCA)

An artist’s rendering of NuScale Power’s small modular nuclear reactor plant. (Credit: NuScale)

NuScale Power has announced the receipt of the final safety evaluation report (FSER) from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for its small modular reactor (SMR).

The NRC issued the FSER upon completing the Phase 6 review, the last and final phase of Design Certification Application (DCA) for the SMR.

NuScale Power is now planning to bring its SMR technology to market this decade.

The SMR design consists of a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 60MW of electricity using pressurized water reactor technology.

NuScale said that its scalable design provides the advantages of carbon-free energy, in addition to reducing the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities.

NuScale Power spent more than $500m to prepare DCA application

The company said that the DCA was completed in December 2016 and was accepted by the NRC in March 2017.

With financing from Fluor, NuScale said that it has spent more than $500m and over two million labour hours to develop the information required to prepare its DCA application.

NuScale chairman and CEO John Hopkins said: “This is a significant milestone not only for NuScale, but also for the entire US nuclear sector and the other advanced nuclear technologies that will follow.

“This clearly establishes the leadership of NuScale and the US in the race to bring SMRs to market.

“The approval of NuScale’s design is an incredible accomplishment and we would like to extend our deepest thanks to the NRC for their comprehensive review, to the US Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued commitment to our successful private-public partnership to bring the country’s first SMR to market, and to the many other individuals who have dedicated countless hours to make this extraordinary moment a reality.”

In May last year, NuScale Power and Enfission have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the use of next generation nuclear fuel technology in NuScale’s SMR.