NTPC and NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

NTPC Ltd. signed a Supplementary Joint Venture Agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) in New Delhi today for development of Nuclear Power Projects. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Projects, NTPC Ltd. and Mr. Ranjay Sharan, Director Projects, NPCIL in the presence of Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Shri K.N. Vyas, Secretary DAE & Chairman Atomic Energy Commission, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary,Ministry of Power, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, Shri B C Pathak, CMD NPCIL and senior officials of Ministry of Power and Department of Atomic Energy.

Initially, the JV company shall develop two Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR) projects, Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2×700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4×700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects.

This Supplementary Joint Venture Agreement marks a pivotal step for NTPC Ltd. and NPCIL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of Nuclear Power projects which shall help the country in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments to achieve net zero emission target by 2070.

Source: Company Press Release