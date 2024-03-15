NRW is responsible for operating and maintaining a second 600-tonne excavator and 220-tonne rear dump truck fleet to mine pre-strip overburden, and the full scope of the agreement can be increased to two 600-tonne mining fleets

NRW extends existing agreement for Jellinbah. (Credit: Artyom Korshunov on Unsplash)

NRW, through its fully owned subsidiary Golding Contractors, has signed a variation to its existing five-year mining services deal for the Jellinbah East Mine in Central Queensland.

The Australian mining services contractor has signed the agreement with Jellinbah Mining, which is valued at around $160m.

Under the terms of the agreement, NRW is responsible for operating and maintaining a second 600-tonne excavator and 220-tonne rear dump truck fleet to mine pre-strip overburden.

The full scope of the agreement can be increased to two 600-tonne mining fleets.

The works under the agreement will begin in April this year, using previously owned fleet and supplemented with hire equipment.

NRW subsidiary Action Drill & Blast (ADB) has also secured certain contracts in Queensland.

ADB has been awarded a $52m contract to provide Blasthole drilling services for Batchfire Resources at the Callide Mine, over five years using around 40 people.

It has extended the supply agreement with Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific for the Bowen Basin mine by twelve months, valued at $30m.

Also, the NRW subsidiary has signed a services agreement for the Central Queensland mine for a contract term of three years, on an agreed rates basis with an estimated value of $28m.

ADB will use its previously owned equipment for the contracts.

Jellinbah Mine is an open-cut operation with overburden drilling and blasting, followed by conventional removal with a truck, shovel and dozer push.

The coal is mined at the operations using the truck and excavator method and is crushed in a 1,200-tonne-per-hour crushing and screening plant.

After crushing, the coal is either directed to the coal preparation plant or crushed coal stockpiles, and the product coal is trucked 25 km to the Boonal rail siding.

Jellinbah coal is a low-volatile bituminous coal with high specific energy and low ash, with the mine’s current production capacity at approximately 5Mtpa.