The OES project provides clean, reliable power capacity to address Ontario’s future electricity needs, contribute to Canada’s ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Rendering of Oneida Energy Storage Project. (Credit: NRStor Inc.)

NRStor has signed an Energy Storage Facility Agreement (ESFA) with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), for the Oneida energy storage project (OES project).

OES project is a 250MW/1,000 MWh stand-alone lithium-ion battery storage project located in southern Ontario, Canada, one of the largest clean energy storage projects in the world.

The project is being jointly developed by NRStor, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC), Northland Power (NPI), and Aecon Group (Aecon).

SNGRDC president and CEO Matt Jamieson said: “The collaboration between the partners and other involved parties has been powerful; we have built on existing partnerships and welcomed new relationships along the way.

“As a developing partner and equity owner, SNGRDC has played a key role in project considerations including the project location and the creation of career opportunities that will benefit our community.”

With the signing of ESFA, the partners are enabled to execute a battery supply agreement with Tesla, and an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement with Aecon Group.

The project will supply the Ontario electricity system through a 250MW/1,000MWh Tesla Megapack system in southwestern Ontario.

The move follows the Government of Ontario’s Order-in-Council and Ministerial Directive to enable the Oneida energy storage project, the largest such project in Canada.

The Canada-based energy company intends to complete the project in 2025.

NRStor chair and CEO Annette Verschuren said: “This is a significant day for the Oneida Energy Storage Project, and we are proud of the example it sets as a sustainable energy project with strong Indigenous partnership from Six Nations and collaboration between industry and government.

“We thank our many stakeholders, including the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada, whose support and investment in this Project have played a key role in bringing it to this stage.”

The OES project is expected to contribute to Canada’s ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, along with Canada’s goal of achieving net-zero by 2035.

The energy storage facility is expected to address Ontario’s future electricity needs through clean, reliable power capacity.

It will store existing surplus baseload and renewable energy during off peak periods and release that power back to the grid when energy demand is at its peak.

The energy storage facility will provide important grid balancing services to stabilise electricity sector, and reduce Ontario’s greenhouse gas emissions.

It is expected to provide significant benefits to customers in the province, including reduced need and cost related to gas-fired power plants during times of peak demand.

Northland Power president and CEO Mike Crawley said: “As the energy transition accelerates, energy storage will play a key role in providing stability and reliability to grids.

“Northland is excited to be part of this growth, and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with NRStor and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation without whom this project would not have been possible.”