The inspection also included a visit to the concrete batch plant and the testing laboratories to verify the reliability of materials used as well as the readiness of the infrastructure required for the purpose of the main construction works for Unit 4

NPPA hosts inspection visit for Unit 4 of El-Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt. (Credit: Communications Division of Rosatom Engineering Division)

As part of its ongoing efforts to prepare for the first concrete pouring of Unit 4, the Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) hosted an inspection visit comprising of representatives from the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) and its Technical Support Organisation VO Safety which took place at the El-Dabaa site on 30 and 31 July 2023 to verify the readiness of the NPPA for the commencement of the construction works for Unit 4.

The visit comes as part of the regulatory procedures necessary for the issuance of the construction permit for Unit 4. During the visit, approved design documents necessary for the commencement of constructions works were reviewed and their compliance with all regulatory requirements was verified. The inspection also included a visit to the concrete batch plant and the testing laboratories to verify the reliability of materials used as well as the readiness of the infrastructure required for the purpose of the main construction works for Unit 4.

The success of the visit is the culmination of the joint efforts of the working groups of the NPPA and Atomstroyexport Joint Stock Company, the EPC Contractor for the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Project. Such efforts are coupled with the experiences gained and lessons learned from previous inspection visits for Units 1, 2 and 3. Indeed, the success of this inspection is also largely attributable to the continuous cooperation and effective communication between the NPPA and ENRRA.

It is worth noting that the first concrete pouring for Unit 4 is planned to occur the last quarter of the current year upon the obtainment of the construction permit from ENRRA.

Source: Company Press Release