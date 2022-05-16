The NPD has been tasked with planning and implementing a tendering process for preliminary surveys in the areas of Sørlige Nordsjø II and Utsira Nord, which were opened for applications for renewable energy generation about 18 months ago

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to undertake mapping for offshore wind. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) has given the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) an assignment to conduct surveys in connection with awarding acreage for offshore wind.

The NPD has been tasked with planning and implementing a tendering process for preliminary surveys in the areas of Sørlige Nordsjø II and Utsira Nord, which were opened for applications for renewable energy generation about 18 months ago.

These surveys will gather basic seismic, bathymetry and water column data. The Government is proposing an additional appropriation of NOK 65 million for the NPD over the revised national budget (RNB) for this assignment.

The procurement process is already under way. The plan is for the surveys to start as early as this summer.

The MPE is working to establish a framework for awarding acreage for offshore wind projects. The licensing process will ensure that the players that are awarded acreage will conduct a project-specific impact assessment once they have been given exclusive rights to the acreage.

Familiar with the shelf

The companies are expected to spend one to two years studying the impacts of the projects. The results from the NPD’s mapping will be included in the basis for the impact assessments.

“We’re very familiar with the geology on the Norwegian shelf and have extensive experience in collecting geophysical data. We’re looking forward to embarking on this assignment,” says Torgeir Stordal, the NPD’s Director for Technology, Analysis and Coexistence.

Source: Company Press Release