The carbon capture technology is initially planned to be implemented at Norcem’s cement factory in Brevik

Norway submitted plans for carbon capture and storage project. (Credit: Pixource from Pixabay)

The Norwegian Government has submitted a proposal to parliament for a $1.8bn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, named Longship, as part of its transition towards the zero-emissions economy.

The Longship project’s total investment is estimated at NOK17.1bn ($1.83bn) and operating costs for 10 years stands is estimated at NOK8bn ($857m), bringing the total cost to NOK25.1bn ($2.6bn).

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that the project is expected to facilitate to development of new technology while helping in reducing carbon emissions.

Initially, the government plans to implement the carbon capture technology at Norwegian cement manufacturer Norcem’s cement factory in Brevik.

The project is also planned to be implemented at a Finland’s state-owned energy company Fortum-operated waste incineration plant in Oslo.

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said: “Longship involves building new infrastructure, and we are preparing the ground for connecting other carbon capture facilities to a carbon storage facility in Norway. This approach is a climate policy that works.”

Longship CCS project to include in Northern Lights project

Moreover, the project will include in the Northern Lights project, a joint venture between energy firms Equinor, Shell and Total.

The Northern Lights project aims to transport liquid CO2 to a terminal at Øygarden in Vestland County from capture facilities, and then to a reservoir beneath the sea bottom through pipelines.

By 2030, Norway has pledged to cut domestic emissions by 50-55%.

Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn said: “For the world to achieve the goals that we have committed ourselves to in the Paris Agreement, we need large-scale carbon capture and storage.

“Not all emissions can be cut by applying renewable energy. In several industrial processes, such as production of cement, CCS is the only technology that can cut emissions. With Longship, Norway will support development of climate solutions for the future.”