Northern Vertex Mining subsidiary Golden Vertex has received final federal permitting approval for the Phase III expansion at the Moss Mine in Arizona, US.

Located 16km east of Bullhead City in Oatman Mining District of Mohave County in northwest Arizona, the Moss Mine gold-silver mining project had commenced production in August 2013.

Northern Vertex said that the approval allows for the expansion of current operations from patented claims onto federal public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Northern Vertex president and CEO Kenneth Berry said: “We are very pleased with the Decision Record, which is a tribute to the efforts of our employees to protect the environment and ensure an efficient, sustainable operation.

“This decision is of considerable importance to the more than 150 employees and contractors of the Company.

“Furthermore, the expansion is a very important milestone for the Company as it is expected to increase efficiencies that will significantly reduce operating costs at the mine.

“In addition, the expansion also allows for exploration drilling to be carried out in order to expand the current mineral resource and extend the mine life.”

Decision Record issued by US BLM for Moss Mine expansion

Recently, a Decision Record has been issued by the US BLM for the expansion at Moss Mine, with a finding of no significant impact (FONSI).

In 2018, the US BLM had issued a certified grant letters for right of way (ROW) for the power-line, fiber-optics and access road construction associated with the Moss gold and silver mine project to Northern Vertex.

The company said that the transition from diesel fuel generated power to utility power will help in offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.